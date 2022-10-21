

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment major, and UPL Limited (UPL), an agriculture solutions provider, said on Friday that they have inked a definitive deal through which KKR will invest $300 million, for a 13.33 percent stake in Advanta Enterprises Limited.



Advanta , a subsidiary of UPL, aims to deliver innovative farming solutions and technology to farmers around the world. The company has presence over 84 countries with a diversified portfolio of over 900 hybrids across over 40 crops.



Upon completion of the deal, Advanta will operate as a standalone platform. KKR intends to collaborate closely with the firm to further expand its business regionally and globally.



