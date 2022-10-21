

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $907 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $907 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $7.48 billion from $5.85 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $907 Mln. vs. $550 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.48 Bln vs. $5.85 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHLUMBERGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de