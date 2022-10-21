

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased marginally in September, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 6.5 percent in September from 6.6 percent in August.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 359,000 persons in September from 455,000 persons a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 20.8 percent in September.



Meanwhile, the employment rate decreased to 68.8 percent in September from 70.2 percent last year. The number of employed persons rose to 5.189 million from 5.096 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.1 percent in September versus 7.2 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de