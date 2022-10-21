

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that it now expects Monjuvi U.S. net product sales for the full year of 2022 to be about US$90 million, compared to the prior guidance of US$90 million to US$110 million. All other aspects of the financial guidance for 2022 remain unchanged.



The company reported preliminary Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) U.S. Net Product Sales of US$ 22.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.



'..we are seeing the impact of increased competitive activity with additional treatment options now available for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This led to a sequential decline of Monjuvi sales in the third quarter,' said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys.



