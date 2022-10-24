

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that it presented real-world results from the BICSTaR study, highlighting Biktarvy as a generally well tolerated and efficacious regimen regardless of prior treatment and comorbidity status in people with HIV.



The latest five-year data from two Phase 3 studies provide evidence of the long-term safety and efficacy profile of Biktarvy in those who switch from a dolutegravir-containing regimen.



New real-world data was presented from the 24-month BICSTaR follow-up analysis, evaluating the effectiveness and safety of Biktarvy in clinical practice across nine countries. Trial participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy experienced high viral suppression.



Overall, 97% (104/107) of treatment-naïve and 95% (497/521) of treatment-experienced participants achieved viral suppression (missing=excluded analysis) at 24 months. There were no reports of treatment-emergent resistance.



Treatment discontinuations (14% overall) were low, and few people (7%) discontinued Biktarvy as a result of drug-related AEs (DRAEs). The most commonly reported drug-related adverse events were weight change (3%) and depression (1%).



The data reinforced the safety and durability of Biktarvy for people with HIV with a high level of comorbidities.



Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg who have no antiretroviral treat-ment history or to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically-suppressed on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Biktarvy.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GILEAD SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de