Earnings: -$692 million in Q3 vs. $187 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.31 in Q3 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.69 per share



