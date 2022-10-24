

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $26.8M, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $9.0M, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $28.4M or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $364.7M from $333.8M last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $26.8M. vs. $9.0M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $364.7M vs. $333.8M last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.12 - $1.24 Full year revenue guidance: $1.53 - $1.60 Bln



