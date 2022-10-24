

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):



Earnings: $373.09 billion in Q3 vs. -$350.27 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.49 in Q3 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $336.19 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.39 per share Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q3 vs. $0.79 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RANGE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de