

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $162.6 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $231.7 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.3% to $932.6 million from $684.3 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.96 - $2.02



