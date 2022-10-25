

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged to 6.85 billion Norwegian Kroner or 3.34 Kroner per share from 1.01 billion Kroner or 0.49 Kroner per share last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was 9.72 billion Kroner, compared to 7.22 billion Kroner for the same quarter last year. Higher all-in metal and alumina prices, CO2 compensation and positive currency effects contributed positively to earnings, but were partly offset by higher fixed and raw material costs upstream.



Total revenue and income for the third quarter grew to 54.91 billion Kroner from 37.57 billion Kroner in the previous year.



