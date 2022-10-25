

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue was 8.25 billion euros, a growth of 41.3 percent on a reported basis and 8.3 percent on comparable basis.



Gas & Services, which accounts for 96 percent of sales, recorded revenues of 7.90 billion euros, up 41.4 percent from last year. Comparable revenue growth was 7.2 percent.



Gas & Services revenue in the Americas recorded comparable growth of 12.8 percent. Revenue in Europe was stable.



Looking ahead for the full year 2022, assuming no significant economic disruption, Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR LIQUIDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de