

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced that Georges Elhedery is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Board from 1 January 2023. Greg Guyett is appointed Chief Executive of Global Banking and Markets, effective immediately. Ewen Stevenson will be stepping down as Group CFO and Executive Director on 31 December 2022.



HSBC stated that the bank is now well placed to accelerate its financial performance and deliver strong returns for shareholders. With a particular focus on long-term succession planning, the Board has approved the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer and the consolidation of the leadership of Global Banking and Markets into one role.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HSBC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de