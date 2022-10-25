

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange SA or France Télécom SA (ORAN), a French telecommunication provider, on Tuesday posted a rise in pretax profit for the third quarter driven particularly by savings on indirect costs. The firm's revenues also climbed, supported by its European and African markets.



For the quarter ended on September 30, the Paris-headquartered firm posted EBITDAaL of 3.582 billion euros, compared with 3.575 billion euros of previous year.



Revenues were at 10.823 billion euros as against 10.719 billion euros reported, posted for the same period a year ago.



Africa & Middle East generated revenues of 1.782 billion euros, higher than 1.710 billion euros of 2021.



Revenues from Europe rose to 2.764 billion euros from 2.677 billion euros a year ago.



Commenting on the dividend, the company said, 'Orange also confirms payment on 7 December 2022 of an interim cash dividend for 2022 of 0.30 euro per share. A dividend of 0.70 euro per share for the 2022 fiscal year will be proposed to the 2023 Shareholders' Meeting.'



