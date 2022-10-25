

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based hotel and restaurant business Whitbread plc (WTB) on Tuesday announced interim results for the 6 months ended September 1, 2022, posting profit before tax compared to loss last year.



Statutory profit before tax rose above pre-pandemic levels and ahead of expectations to 307.4 million pounds versus a loss before tax amounting to 19.3 million in the comparable prior period.



Profit after tax was 233.9 million pounds or 115 pence per share versus a loss of 37.8 million pounds or 18.7 pence in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



Excluding items, profit was 216.4 million pounds or 106.4 pence per share versus a loss of 53.4 million pounds or 26.4 pence per share in the prior period.



Revenue for the 6 months jumped to 1.35 billion pounds from 661.6 million pounds during the corresponding period last year.



Citing strong trading and positive lead indicators, company said it remains confident of the full year outlook.



Shares of Whitbread closed Monday's trading at 2611 pence, up 42 pence or 1.63 percent from the previous close.



