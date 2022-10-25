

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 25.10.2022 - 11.00 am



- BAADER BANK CUTS SOFTCAT PRICE TARGET TO 1760 (1830) PENCE - 'BUY' - BARCLAYS RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 970 (910) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1800) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS SEGRO PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1040 (1260) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS UNITE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1100 (1350) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERNSTEIN CUTS DELIVEROO PRICE TARGET TO 110 (130) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS GENUIT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 447 (661) PENCE - 'BUY' - KEPLER CHEUVREUX RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 925 (850) PENCE - 'HOLD'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de