

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) said, for the full year 2022, the company reaffirmed its consolidated financial targets of revenue of around $102 billion, an adjusted operating margin of about 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital above 30%. The company now expects capital expenditures to be around $5.0 billion. Dividend payments are expected to be around $5.2 billion, and share repurchases are projected to be at least $3.0 billion.



Third quarter adjusted EPS was up 10.3% year-over-year to $2.99. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.84, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Earnings per share were $2.96 for the quarter.



Third-quarter consolidated revenues were $24.2 billion, a 4.2% increase from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $24.32 billion in revenue.



