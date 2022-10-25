

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German energy, agriculture, and building materials company, said in a preliminary statement on Tuesday that it expects a rise in earnings before interest and tax or EBIT at end of the third-quarter.



At end of the third-quarter, the Munich-headquartered firm expects EBIT of around 460 million euros against 191.7 million euros, posted a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the firm now expects EBIT of 475 million euros to 525 million euros against its previous outlook of 400 million euros to 450 million euros.



