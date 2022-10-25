

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $544M, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $236M, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $544M or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.9% to $5.36 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $544M. vs. $236M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $5.36 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



