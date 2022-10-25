

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $104M, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $334M, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $104M. vs. $334M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49



