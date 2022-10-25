

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said, for full year 2022, the company now projects non-GAAP EPS of $16.50 to $17.15, updated from prior guidance range of $15.25 to $16.75. Total revenue is now expected in a range of $10.0 to $10.15 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $9.9 to $10.1 billion. The company said the increase in full year 2022 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance is driven primarily by better than-expected topline performance and continued cost management.



Third quarter non GAAP earnings per share was $4.77, flat with prior year. On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net income attributable to Biogen was $1.14 billion compared to $329.2 million, last year. Total earnings per share was $7.84 compared to $2.22.



Total revenue was $2.51 billion, down 10% from the prior year at actual currency and 8% at constant currency. Analysts on average had estimated $2.47 billion in revenue.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de