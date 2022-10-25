

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $25.8 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $32.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $28.2 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $496.6M from $419.8M last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $25.8 Mln. vs. $32.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $496.6M vs. $419.8M last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.10



