

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $411.39 million, or $118.51 per share. This compares with $332.08 million, or $86.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $121.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $2.74 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



