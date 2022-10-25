

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will roll out the updated Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday by receiving the first shot on his arm.



After receiving the vaccine, he will deliver remarks on the ongoing fight against the virus at South Court Auditorium at 2.05 PM ET, according to the White House.



The President Biden will announce additional efforts to get Americans their updated Covid vaccine, so that they have the protection they need heading into Thanksgiving and can have a safe and healthy holiday season.



Biden will announce actions reaching high-risk Americans, including seniors, through targeted education and engagement efforts. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is launching new national and local TV, radio and print ads geared at reaching Black and Latino audiences in more than 30 markets in English and Spanish.



HHS will launch the VaxUpAmerica Family Vaccine Tour, a new push to encourage families to get the updated Covid vaccine for maximum protection going into the winter and holiday season.



The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is doubling down on its efforts to reach older Americans.



Today, Biden will call on employers and school leaders to once again do their part to get their communities protected, including by helping people get their updated Covid vaccine ahead of the winter. The President will call on every school district, college, and university in America to host at least one vaccination clinic by Thanksgiving Day.



Walgreens is working with Uber and DoorDash to provide free delivery of prescriptions of Paxlovid, an oral Covid-19 treatment, directly to the doorsteps of Americans living in underserved communities.



All 1,722 Albertsons grocery store pharmacies are offering walk-in Covid vaccinations. Albertsons is also offering 10 percent off on groceries for people who get their Covid-19 vaccine in-store.



Rite Aid is holding Family Immunization Days at more than 350 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations to promote immunization and provide families with the convenience of getting vaccinated together after school and work, including with walk-in availability. The next one is scheduled on October 26 at Bartell Drugs locations.



More than 5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club locations offer updated Covid vaccines seven days a week, including through walk-ins.



More than 20 million Americans, including nearly one in five seniors, have already rolled up their sleeves to get their updated Covid vaccine, the White House estimates.



While Covid is not the disruptive force it was when the President took office, the virus continues to evolve. Coronavirus, flu, and other respiratory illnesses spread more quickly in the winter, as people gather indoors. As the weather gets colder, Americans must take action to stay protected.



The updated vaccines target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron - the versions of the virus that are currently the most dominant in the U.S. and around the world.



