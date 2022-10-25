

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.29 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $5.24 billion from $4.64 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.29 Bln. vs. $1.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q3): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.83 - $2.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.40 - $4.80 Bln



