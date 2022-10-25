

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.94 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $3.58 billion, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.09 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $7.79 billion from $6.56 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.94 Bln. vs. $3.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.86 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q4): $7.79 Bln vs. $6.56 Bln last year.



