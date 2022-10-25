

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $14.93 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $27.33 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.0% to $233.30 million from $274.35 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $14.93 Mln. vs. $27.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $233.30 Mln vs. $274.35 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $955 - $975 Mln



