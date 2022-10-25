

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $334 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $463 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $3.48 billion from $3.12 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $334 Mln. vs. $463 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.50



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRSTENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de