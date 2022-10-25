

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$13.78 million, or -$1.80 per share. This compares with -$122.50 million, or -$15.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $698.95 million from $524.37 million last year.



Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$13.78 Mln. vs. -$122.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.80 vs. -$15.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $698.95 Mln vs. $524.37 Mln last year.



