

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $178.7 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $115.7 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $161.9 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $806.1 million from $712.0 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $178.7 Mln. vs. $115.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.36 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $806.1 Mln vs. $712.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.92 - $1.97 Full year EPS guidance: $8.04 - $8.09



