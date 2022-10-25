

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the third quarter, IDEX Corp. (IEX) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.



The company raised full-year earnings guidance to $7.75 to $7.80 per share from prior guidance of $7.19 to $7.29 per share. Adjusted earnings outlook was raised to $8.04 to $8.09 per share from prior estimate of $7.88 to $7.98 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $7.92 per share for the year.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.75 to $1.80 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.92 to $1.97 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.93 per share.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IDEX CORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de