

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2022 surged to 695 million euros or 4.69 euros per share from 139 million euros or 0.94 euros per share last year.



Underlying net profit doubled to 699 million euros, compared to 346 million euros in Fiscal 2021.



Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues were 21.1 billion euros, up 21.2% year-on-year, driven by organic growth of 16.9%, a net contribution from acquisitions and disposals of -1.2% and a strong positive currency impact of +5.5%.



The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of 2.40 euros, up 20% compared to fiscal 2021.



The company expects revenues and margins for fiscal 2023 to return to fiscal 2019 levels.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects organic revenue growth to be between 8 and 10%; Underlying operating profit margin close to 5.5%, at constant rates.



