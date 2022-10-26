

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French maker of electrical systems for industries, reported Wednesday higher sales and order intake in its first nine months of fiscal 2022.



Sales grew 9.6 percent to 12.30 billion euros from last year's 11.22 billion euros. Sales increased 6.4 percent on an organic basis.



In the period, sales from mature markets climbed 11.2 percent from last year to 9.46 billion euros, and from emerging markets increased 4.5 percent to 2.84 billion euros.



Aerospace sales increased 5.2 percent, and defence and security sales grew 7.4 percent.



The company's total order intake climbed 45 percent to 15.45 billion euros from 10.66 billion euros. Organic growth was 41 percent.



Order intake in mature markets climbed 10 percent and in emerging markets surged 198 percent.



Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Despite an operating environment marked by supply chains tensions and the geopolitical context, the Group is keeping pace with respect to sales growth, driven in particular by the momentum of the digital identity and security segment (DIS, formerly Gemalto). In spite of the current uncertainties, we confirm all our Full Year objectives.'



For the year 2022, the company expects organic sales growth in upper part of the previous range of between 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent.



