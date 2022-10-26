

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK), a producer of producer of flavours and fragrances, Wednesday reported group sales of 3.493 billion euros for the first nine months of 2022 compared with 2.883 billion euros for the same period a year ago.



Looking forward, Symrise has raised its annual outlook for organic sales growth to 'more than 10%' from 'significantly above 7%' guided earlier.



The company further said that its mid-term goals are intact with sales expectation of 5.5 billion euros-6.0 billion euros by 2025.



Chief Executive Officer Heinz-Jürgen Bertram commented,' ..Materially increased demand in our core competencies such as cosmetics and pet food has contributed to significant organic growth. We were also able to further accelerate our growth by acquiring Giraffe Foods, Schaffelaarbos, Wing Pet Food, Néroli and Romani, which significantly strengthened our product range.'



