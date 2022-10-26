Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M1W6 ISIN: GB00B24CGK77 Ticker-Symbol: 3RB 
Xetra
26.10.22
11:58 Uhr
66,00 Euro
-3,20
-4,62 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,7066,1012:19
65,7066,0012:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC66,00-4,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.