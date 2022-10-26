

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday reported that third-quarter net earnings improved 1.8 percent to 146 million euros from last year's 144 million euros.



Earnings per share amounted to 0.98 euro, up from 0.96 euro a year ago.



Operating result or EBIT improved 12.6 percent to 258 million euros from last year's 229 million euros. EBIT margin was 10.9 percent, down from 12 percent a year ago.



Sales increased 23.9 percent to 2.35 billion euros from last year's 1.90 billion euros. Sales increased 16.9 percent on a currency adjusted basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect currency adjusted sales growth in the mid-teens and EBIT in a range of 600 million euros to 700 million euros, up from last year's 557 million euros.



Bjørn Gulden, Chief Executive Officer Of Puma, said, 'With almost all our markets up double-digit, we continue to see a strengthening of the PUMA brand and our sales globally. We expect continued volatility in the market during the fourth quarter but are confident that we can deliver according to our full-year outlook.'



