

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis Plc (ELM.L), a British specialty chemicals firm, said in a trading update on Wednesday that it had a firm trading for the third-quarter, driven by higher demand. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



For the quarter ended on September 30, the Group has delivered a firm trading performance, with double-digit revenue growth on an underlying basis.



The company also cited strong performances in Personal Care and Coatings, where the focus on innovation, new product development and new business opportunities, underpinned by strong key account relationships and supply resiliency, continued to deliver sales growth.



The chemicals firm is expected to deliver full year financial performance in line with its expectations.



Elementis also noted that its full-year guidance for the Group has remained unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELEMENTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de