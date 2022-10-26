

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish electric utility company, Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDSF.PK) Wednesday reported EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 9.529 billion euros for the 9-month period, higher than 8.165 billion euros during comparable period a year ago.



Net profit increased to 3.104 billion euros or 0.464 euros per share from 2.408 billion euros or 0.359 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the 9-month period grew to 37.903 billion euros from 27.999 billion euros in the previous year.



