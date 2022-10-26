

- BARCLAYS CUTS THG HOLDING PRICE TARGET TO 50 (55) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS GENUIT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 370 (470) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS HSBC PRICE TARGET TO 585 (590) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES CUTS ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 625 (775) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS TRAVIS PERKINS PRICE TARGET TO 811 (833) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PRICE TARGET TO 490 (530) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES BELLWAY PRICE TARGET TO 2660 (2640) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



