

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged up slightly on Wednesday as Treasury yields continued their retreat on hopes for slower U.S. rate hikes in the coming months.



The upside remained capped after technology giants Alphabet Inc and Microsoft posted unexpectedly weak earnings.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,264 after climbing 1.9 percent the previous day.



Thales gained nearly 3 percent. The maker of electrical systems for industries backed its FY22 view after reporting higher sales and order intake in its first nine months of fiscal 2022.



Sodexo rose about 2 percent. The food services and facilities management company reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2022 surged to 695 million euros from 139 million euros last year.



