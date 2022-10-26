

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer prices increased in September, the Bank of Japan reported on Wednesday.



The services producer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a revised 2.0 percent increase in July and August. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On a monthly basis, the services prices edged up 0.1 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, the producer price inflation rose to 1.6 percent in September from 1.5 percent in August. On month, the services PPI grew 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de