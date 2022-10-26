

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $66.00 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $60.53 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $83.71 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 43.1% to $744.82 million from $1.31 billion last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $66.00 Mln. vs. $60.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $744.82 Mln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de