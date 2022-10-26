

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) said it expects total net revenues in the second quarter to be in the range of $601.4 million to $619.2 million, representing year-over-year decline in the range of 9 to 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $576.57 million for the quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de