

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased to NT$27.00 billion from NT$17.46 billion, prior year. EPS was NT$2.19 compared to NT$1.43. Consolidated revenue was NT$75.39 billion, up 34.9% from last year.



Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, 'In the third quarter, our results benefited from product mix optimization and a more favorable exchange rate, while fab capacity remained fully utilized. We believe our industry leading position in OLED display driver ICs will continue to drive growth for our 22/28nm technologies amid growing adoption of OLED panels in smartphones and other end devices.'



