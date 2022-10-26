

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $178.3M, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $134.1M, or $2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $216.5 million or $4.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.36 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.46 to $4.56 Full year EPS guidance: $17.70 to $17.80.



