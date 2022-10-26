

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $779.0 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $700.5 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $775.4 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $4.22 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $779.0 Mln. vs. $700.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q1): $4.22 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



