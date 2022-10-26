

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $902 million, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $860 million, or $3.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $9.975 billion from $9.568 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $902 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.26 vs. $3.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.15 -Revenue (Q3): $9.975 Bln vs. $9.568 Bln last year.



