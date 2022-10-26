

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $144 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $343 million from $377 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $144 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.30 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $343 Mln vs. $377 Mln last year.



