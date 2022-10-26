

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher third-quarter results, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) Wednesday said it expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $3.67 to $3.80, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.46 to $4.56.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2022, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $15.46 to $15.60, compared to the prior outlook of $15.13 to $15.45.



Adjusted earnings per share for the year are now expected to be in the range of $17.70 to $17.80, compared with the prior outlook of $17.45 to $17.70. Analysts estimate earnings of $17.62 per share for the year.



Separately, Teledyne said its unit has entered into an agreement to acquire ETM-Electromatic, Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



ETM manufactures high-power microwave and high-energy X-ray subsystems for cancer radiotherapy, defense and X-ray security applications.



Teledyne will also acquire ETM's purpose-built manufacturing facility from an affiliate of ETM and its owners.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de