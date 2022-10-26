

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $432 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $784M or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $6.505 billion from $6.324 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the firm has raised the lower end of its expected adjusted EBITDA range. The company now projects its full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.0 billion against its prior expectation of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion.



