

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Alaska Airlines announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. With the new agreement, Alaska's unfilled orderbook for 737 MAXs totals more than 100 jets.



Alaska Airlines currently operates 35 737-9 airplanes. By the end of 2023, Alaska Airlines expects to have an all-Boeing mainline fleet.



'This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage,' said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.



